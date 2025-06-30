Varun Dhawan slams media’s intrusive coverage of Shefali Jariwala’s funeral

Actor Varun Dhawan has criticised sections of the media for their insensitive coverage of actress Shefali Jariwala’s funeral, urging photographers and news outlets to show “respect” and “sensitivity” during moments of personal grief.

Advertisement

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Dhawan shared a message directed at the paparazzi, who circulated videos and images of Jariwala’s grieving family, including her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, following her sudden death.

“Again, one more passing of a soul being insensitively covered by the media. I just don’t understand why you have to cover someone’s grief — everyone looks so uncomfortable with this. How is this benefitting anyone?” Dhawan wrote.

Advertisement

He added, “My request to my friends in the media: this isn’t the way someone would want their final journey covered.”

The actor’s comments followed the widespread circulation of footage from Jariwala’s funeral, where Tyagi and other family members were visibly distraught. Tyagi, deeply shaken, folded his hands before the cameras and made an emotional appeal to the media: “Meri pari ke liye pray kijiyega aap sab log, please” (“Please pray for my angel, all of you”).

Advertisement

Jariwala, best known for her role in the 2004 film ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’ alongside Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar, passed away late on Friday night. She was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai, where doctors declared her brought dead on arrival.

Shefali Jariwala rose to prominence with her breakout appearance in the music video ‘Kaanta Laga’, and later became a household name through popular reality television shows. She was a contestant on ‘Bigg Boss 13’ (2019) and appeared on ‘Nach Baliye’ (Seasons 5 and 7), the latter with her husband Parag Tyagi.

Her untimely death has sparked a broader conversation about privacy, dignity and media conduct during moments of personal tragedy — one that actors like Varun Dhawan are now calling urgent and overdue.