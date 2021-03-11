Varun Dhawan teases about his OTT debut, 'something is in works'

Varun Dhawan hints at OTT debut soon
New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who was in the capital to unveil the new track from his upcoming film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', has given a cryptic reply on him making a digital debut.
"I don't think I can give details about this. But something in the works.. Hai kuch something prime. The world is getting smaller in concerns with information and technology. There are certain genres that work well on streaming and there are some in theatres but definitely audience wants to consume content." "They want to be entertained for sure. Right now whatever the environment is... we want entertainment. We want to laugh and enjoy."
Varun was in New Delhi with his co-actor Kiara Advani to unveil the first track 'The Punjaabban' from the upcoming film, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.
The film, which delves around the concept of divorce, is slated to release in theatres on June 24.
'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is directed by Raj Mehta.
--IANS
