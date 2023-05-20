Varun Tej set to be part of a gritty crime drama

Telugu actor Varun Tej is all set to be a part of an upcoming crime drama set in the ‘80s and ‘90s. The actor has allegedly committed to an exciting new project that will be directed by Karuna Kumar. This yet-to-be-titled film will transport audiences back in time into the gritty world of crime.

Sources close to the production revealed that Varun will undergo a complete physical transformation for the role. Varun is currently wrapping up the shoot for his current project, a fast-paced action thriller, Gandeevadhari Arjuna, in Budapest.