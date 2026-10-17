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Home / Entertainment / Vedang Raina reveals how 'The Archies' made him embrace high-waisted pants

Vedang Raina reveals how 'The Archies' made him embrace high-waisted pants

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:02 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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New Delhi: Actor Vedang Raina poses for photographs during the promotion of his film 'Main Wapas Aunga' at Le-Meridian, in New Delhi, Monday, June 8, 2026. (PTI Photo)
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Actor Vedang Raina has revealed how shooting for his debut film, The Archies, helped him embrace high-waisted trousers, a fashion choice he initially found uncomfortable but has since come to love.

The actor recalled how the film's 1960s setting introduced him to the style, which eventually became a regular part of his wardrobe.

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Raina shared the anecdote during his appearance with actor Rasha Thadani at the grand opening of an ALDO India retail outlet and the launch of its festive collection at Ambience Mall, Gurugram, on October 14.

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Recalling his first experience wearing high-waisted trousers, Raina said, “When I was shooting for my first film, The Archies, that was set in the 60s, so that's the first time I ever wore a high-waisted pant.” The actor admitted that the silhouette took some getting used to. “I was just like, it feels really weird. I can't wear it like this; can it go lower? Can it go lower? They said, "No, this is the 60s thing...” he said.

However, the initial hesitation eventually gave way to a lasting preference.

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“And then somehow after that it kind of just became so normal for me that high-waisted pants became a thing, and now it's kind of back also, I think,” Raina said.

Reflecting on how his fashion choices have evolved, he added, “So, that I took some time getting used to, but now I can't get over them.” The actor also embraced the same fashion style for his movie 'Main Vaapas Aaunga', which was set in the partition era.

Despite being associated with retro fashion through his movies, Raina said his everyday wardrobe is largely built around basic pieces, with fit and tailoring taking priority over elaborate styling.

The 26-year-old actor said, “I think what I care about the most is how things fit and how they are tailored, but it is like basic pants, jeans, and lots of shirts.” Explaining his preference for layering, he added, “I like wearing shirts, layering them with a jacket, but it is very basic. I like to keep it chic and simple.”

Raina made his acting debut as Reggie Mantle in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies in 2023. He subsequently appeared in Jigra (2024), alongside Alia Bhatt, playing Ankur.

In 2026, he starred as the young Keenu Ishar Singh Grewal in Imtiaz Ali's period romantic drama Main Vaapas Aaunga, alongside Sharvari Wagh, Naseeruddin Shah and Diljit Dosanjh.

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