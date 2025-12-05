'Veiled' talent: Bride strums SRK classic on guitar, but sparks 'ghunghat' debate

A newlywed bride's soulful guitar performance at an all-women gathering has taken the Internet by storm, despite wearing a traditional ghunghat (veil). The video, shared by Instagram user Arsh Utkarsh, shows the bride singing "Ek Din Aap", a Shah Rukh Khan classic, while another woman beside her repeatedly pulls her veil forward to keep her face hidden.

The bride's talent has sparked a heated debate on social media, with many praising her skill and others criticising the regressive practice of wearing a veil.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arsh_Utkarsh (@arsh__utkarsh)

"We still live in an India where 'ghunghat' is valued more than talent," one user wrote. Another user commented, "You're such a stunner. However, am I the only one hating those patriarchal blank faces of women around?"

“This reel supposed to make me happy but something is not right because watching this something doesn’t feel right,” a third user reacted.

The video has garnered 23.1 million views, with many calling it a testament to the bride's confidence and talent. However, others have expressed discomfort at the way the veil was repeatedly pulled forward, highlighting the ongoing struggle for women's rights and empowerment in India.