Venice Film Festival: Carlos Sainz, Penélope Cruz and more stars bring romance to the red carpet

The Venice Film Festival may be about the cinema, but the stars know how to serve up a little romance on the side. This year’s red carpets brought an irresistible parade of famous pairs — from Formula 1 glamour to Hollywood royalty, with plenty of hand-holding, coy smiles and stolen kisses along the way.

There was Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem, bringing their real-life chemistry to the premiere of Bunker; Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse, beaming as they supported Primetime; and George and Amal Clooney, effortlessly proving that some couples simply get better with time.

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Call it the Venice effect: great cinema, spectacular fashion — and couples who know exactly how to make the cameras linger.

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A glamorous pit stop in Venice: Carlos Sainz & Rebecca Donaldson

Formula 1 star Carlos Sainz and model Rebecca Donaldson traded the racetrack for the red carpet, arriving hand-in-hand for Venice’s opening ceremony. A rather glamorous pit stop for the Ferrari driver and his fashion-world girlfriend.

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Power couple steals the spotlight: Penélope Cruz & Javier Bardem

Hollywood’s Spanish power couple brought the sweet nothings — and serious chemistry — to the carpet. They’re in Venice for Florian Zeller’s Bunker, in which they play a married couple caught in a crisis. The film received a thunderous16-minute standing ovation.

Red-carpet smiles all around: Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse

Actor Robert Pattinson and singer-actress Suki Waterhouse were beaming from ear to ear as they arrived for Primetime, Pattinson’s Venice competition film. He plays a fictionalised version of TV host Chris Hansen; she was there cheering him on — and looking every bit the rock-star partner.

The Beckhams turn heads: Brooklyn & Nicola Peltz Beckham

Putting family rift with Beckhams to side, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz painted the town red. She with her coy smile, and he affectionately tucking her hair back and the duo with camera-ready kiss. Nicola was in Venice to receive a Rising Star award for her growing work in film, with Brooklyn by her side.

A golden night for the Clooneys: George & Amal Clooney

George Clooney arrived as Hollywood royalty — and left with one of Venice’s biggest honours, the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement. Amal, the human-rights lawyer and style force, was stunning beside him. As he held her waist, one could argue the Hollywood hunk had married a woman already one step ahead.