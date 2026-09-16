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Home / Entertainment / Veteran actor Anant Nag to be conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Veteran actor Anant Nag to be conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

The 78-year-old actor has made significant contributions to Kannada cinema

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:20 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Veteran actor Anant Nag. Photo: X
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Veteran actor Anant Nag will be conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to Indian cinema.

The announcement was made by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Wednesday.

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“On the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee, the Government of India is pleased to announce that the actor will be conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2024 for his contribution to Indian cinema and an illustrious cinematic journey that has inspired generations,” PIB said.

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The award will be presented to Nag at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony, which is scheduled to be held in Kevadia, Gujarat, later this month.

“The honour recognises his contribution to Indian cinema and his long-standing career that has inspired generations of audiences and artists,” PIB said.

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The 78-year-old actor has made significant contributions to Kannada cinema.

He also acted in Malgudi Days, a television series aired on Doordarshan and based on the stories of RK Narayan. Nag has received six Filmfare Awards South and five Karnataka State Film Awards. He is the elder brother of director and actor Shankar Nag.

Nag was conferred the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award, in 2025.

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