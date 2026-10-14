Veteran actress Micky Singh makes international feature debut with 'A Mosquito in the Ear'

Veteran actress Micky Singh is stepping into the international spotlight with A Mosquito in the Ear, the Indo-American feature directed by Nicola Rinciari and starring Jake Lacy and Nazanin Boniadi.

For Micky, however, it was the story and the character of Sister Aruna that drew her to the project, rather than the prospect of working on a Hollywood production. “I was the most excited about the story. The fact that it was a Hollywood film and what that meant has honestly sunk in only after the release. When I was told what the film was about and what my role — Sister Aruna — was, that excited me more than anything else,” she says.

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The film was completed in just twenty days, an experience Micky describes as a testament to the production’s rigorous preparation and professionalism. “We went on to make the movie in twenty days, and that is what is so incredible about the way this project was handled. The professionalism was at its peak. So much homework had been done so perfectly by the production and direction teams.”

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Working alongside Jake Lacy and Nazanin Boniadi proved equally memorable for Micky, who was struck by how grounded and collaborative the international cast was. “Jake and Naz were such down-to-earth, humble people. Not for a minute did I feel that I was acting with international celebrities who have such a massive body of work behind them. She recalls spending considerable time with both actors while shooting their scenes together in Goa, often walking through the streets in the sweltering heat.

Director Nicola Rinciari, she adds, created an atmosphere that balanced collaboration with clarity. “Nico was also wonderful to work with. He created such a collaborative and comfortable atmosphere on set, while being very clear about what he wanted from every scene. I really enjoyed the way he approached the story and brought all of us together as a team.” For Micky, the opportunity to work on an international production also reflects a broader change in the way Indian actors are being represented in global cinema. She believes Indian performers are increasingly being cast on merit. “I would say it’s a very small world, and Indians are now getting cast as characters. They are no longer caricatures. This is happening because auditions are going around and people are being selected on merit.”

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She encourages more actors to explore international opportunities and auditions. Her own journey has been shaped significantly by advertising, with more than 150 commercials to her credit, including multiple campaigns with MS Dhoni. Alongside A Mosquito in the Ear, Micky’s body of work spans acclaimed Hindi films and OTT projects, including Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai, Metro... In Dino, Modern Love Mumbai, Duranga 2, Out of Love 2, Made in Heaven 2 and Perfect Family. Despite the diversity of her work, Micky says she approaches every project with the same fundamental focus. “I don’t look at them as international projects or domestic projects. I just look at what my part is in it, and then I go ahead and deal with it.”