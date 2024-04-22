Veteran Punjabi film actor Nirmal Rishi receives Padma Shri

New Delhi, April 22
Veteran actor Nirmal Rishi, best known for her work in Punjabi film industry, was conferred the Padma Shri award on Monday.
Rishi received the award from President Droupadi Murmu at a function held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital.
After attending the ceremony, Rishi spoke to ANI and expressed her happiness. She also shared what her initial reaction was when she got the news about getting the honour.
"When I got the first call, I got nervous...I am happy that I received it...I have done a lot of theatre. I have worked in around 100 films...," Rishi told ANI.
Rishi shot to fame with her portrayal of Gulabo Maasi in 'Long Da Lishkara'. Her career boasts a rich tapestry of roles, with notable appearances in Punjabi films like 'Nikka Zaildar' and 'Nikka Zaildar 2'.
