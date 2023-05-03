Veteran singer Gordon Lightfoot no more

ANI

Veteran Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot has passed away. He breathed his last at the age of 84 on Monday evening.

The music laureate who gained significant pop fame in the US during the ‘70s, died at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto. Lightfoot’s death was confirmed by his longtime agent, Victoria Lord.

Lightfoot topped the Billboard Hot 100 in 1974 with Sundown and also had top five songs with If You Could Read My Mind and The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald. All three songs reached No. 1 on the adult contemporary chart.