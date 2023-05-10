 VFX artist from the city, Hansjeet Duggal has collaborated with Hollywood director Ben Affleck on multiple projects : The Tribune India

Mona

Calling Los Angeles his legal and spiritual home, city lad Hansjeet Duggal, has added another feather to his cap. Visual Effects Supervisor with Air, an American biographical sports drama film, directed by noted director Ben Affleck, has been one of his dream projects!

A visual effects (VFX) artist, Duggal started early in the field of animation. Starting from his school days, he studied at St. Xavier’s, Chandigarh, Lovely professional University, Jalandhar and Chapman University, California. Right through, his love for animation stayed strong. And, eight years on, he is part of the film industry in the professional capacity. About Hollywood, he says, “Increasingly, the role of middleman is diminishing. The artiste and studio heads or the director get in touch directly, which saves time, effort and boosts efficiency.”

Being professional

A turbaned Sikh, how has his identity been perceived there? “In the work circuit, there aren’t many except Waris Ahluwalia and one or two more, and I have been fortunate that people have been rather professional. Even if someone has something in the heart, it is never spoken,” says Duggal, who also admits that outside professional circuits, he has sometimes been a target of racial slurs.

Air hasn’t been his first project with Affleck; there was a music video before and some small assignments too. With Air, he knew it’s a huge technological leap. “The movie was set to be a visual masterpiece, with 400-500 VFX shots that varied in complexity. Some shots were approved in the first go, while others required multiple versions and tweaks to get to the finishing line,” he shares.

Duggal feels strongly for Hollywood screenwriters, “Their demands are fair. Studios with billions of dollars of budget are not able to give writers their due. Hopefully, they should get their due.”

During his student days, Duggal was part of two Student Oscar winning projects — Gardeners of the Forest and It’s Just A Gun. Not just Hollywood, Duggal is also passionate about his Sikh roots. A part of Sikhlens, he is associated with films like Okra King, Shades of Indigo and Jutti Kasoori. Working with his team that is spread across the US, Canada, Spain and India, Duggal is ready to take risks and chart newer courses with VFX! 

Sonam Kapoor speech at King Charles Coronation concert: Internet says, ‘Britishers tortured us for 200 years, she took revenge in less than 2 minutes’
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

Another mysterious explosion on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
Amritsar

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go
Features

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi’s 50th death anniversary
Features

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi's 50th death anniversary

Why Shimla was chosen as capital
Comment

Why Shimla was chosen as capital

Cleaning and healing Himalayas
Comment

Cleaning and healing Himalayas

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in South Mumbai
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey
Jalandhar

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey

