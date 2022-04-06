Vibhuti Thakur faces cyber-bullying

Known for the TV show Tera Yaar Hoon Mein, actress Vibhuti Thakur is facing a tough time after her phone number got leaked online. The actress took to Instagram and wrote, “My personal number is floating around, which is causing me immense emotional distress. This is bullying... Whoever is doing this it’s so shameful... And is also demeaning to my dignity as a woman.”
She added, “I fail to understand why someone would fall into such sickness... Because of this disgraceful act, messages and calls are pouring in on my number, so I have decided to file a formal complaint against it... Let cybercrime authorities look into the matter... Also I hope action will be taken against all the people who are messaging me from different numbers and troubling it.”
