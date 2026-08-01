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Home / Entertainment / Vicky Jain launches production banner, unveils action franchise with Tiger Shroff, Elvish Yadav

Vicky Jain launches production banner, unveils action franchise with Tiger Shroff, Elvish Yadav

VJ Frames' debut project, directed by Remo D'Souza, also stars Abhishek Banerjee; shooting began on the producer's birthday

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Ananya Verma
Updated At : 06:46 PM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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Elvish Yadav
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Entrepreneur Vicky Jain stepped into film production on Saturday with the launch of his banner VJ Frames, timing the announcement to coincide with his birthday. The company's first venture is an as-yet-untitled action franchise helmed by choreographer-director Remo D'Souza, bringing together Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Banerjee and content creator Elvish Yadav as its leads.

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Trade analyst Taran Aadarsh confirmed the development on X, noting that the film had gone on the floors the same day.

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Jain called the venture the realisation of a long-held goal. "Launching VJ Frames is a dream that has been years in the making, and I couldn't have asked for a better occasion than my birthday to begin this journey," he said. "Cinema has always inspired me, and with VJ Frames, I hope to create stories that entertain, connect with audiences, and leave a lasting impact."

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D'Souza, who is directing the project, said, "I'm really happy to be directing the first film from VJ Frames... We've got a fantastic cast in Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Banerjee and Elvish Yadav, and I'm looking forward to creating something that's entertaining, action-packed and enjoyable for audiences."

For Yadav, who built a following of over 25 million subscribers across his YouTube channels before winning Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 in 2023, the film marks a major step up from his 2025 acting debut in the web series Aukaat Ke Bahar. Shroff and D'Souza, both associated with high-energy, dance-inflected action cinema, are working together for the first time on the project.

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Details on the film's title, plot, remaining cast and release timeline have not yet been disclosed. Jain said the venture is intended to be the first of several projects under the new banner.

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