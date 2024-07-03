Vicky Kaushal drops song ‘Tauba Tauba’, exclaims ‘Punjabi gaana aur main dance na karu’

Mumbai, July 3
Actor Vicky Kaushal never misses a chance to groove to Punjabi music. This is exactly what he did in the song ‘Tauba Tauba’ from his upcoming film ‘Bad Newz’.
View this post on Instagram
On Wednesday, Vicky shared the music video of the song ‘Tauba Tauba’, where he is seen executing some intricate dance moves with ease.
‘Punjabi gaana aur main dance na karu?! Let’s go! #TaubaTauba song out now,’ he captioned the clip.
This isn’t the first time Vicky has danced to a Punjabi number.
Last year, Vicky went viral dancing in an all-black outfit to Riar Saab and Abhijay Sharma’s song ‘Obsessed’.
His dance moves even helped the song reach the second position on the top 50 hits from India on the music streaming platform Spotify.
View this post on Instagram
‘Tauba Tauba’ from ‘Bad Newz’ is by Karan Aujla, who is known for hits such as ‘Players’, ‘Gangsta’, ‘Mexico’ and ‘God Damn’.
Directed by Anand Tiwari, ‘Bad Newz’ is a comedy-drama that also stars Ammy Virk, Neha Dhupia and Triptii Dimri.
The film tells the story of two Punjabi boys and a Christian Hindu girl. One of the boys has a one-night stand with the girl, who ends up getting pregnant.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hathras stampede toll rises to 121; UP CM orders judicial probe, says panel to look into 'conspiracy' angle
FIR says organisers hid evidence, 2.5 lakh people crammed in...
Hathras stampede: All about 'Bhole Baba' and his army of followers who stay away from press and social media
Bhole Baba absconding, name missing from FIR
'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh to take oath as Khadoor Sahib MP on July 5
Announcement made by Faridkot MP Sarbjeet Singh Khalsa on hi...
Congress biggest opponent of Constitution: PM Modi's scathing attack in Rajya Sabha
Modi's attack on Congress in Upper House took unexpected tur...
Hemant Soren set to return as Jharkhand CM following consensus among JMM-led alliance MLAs
Sources say Champai Soren, who had taken oath as the 12th ch...