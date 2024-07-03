Vicky Kaushal drops song ‘Tauba Tauba’, exclaims ‘Punjabi gaana aur main dance na karu’

IANS

Mumbai, July 3

Actor Vicky Kaushal never misses a chance to groove to Punjabi music. This is exactly what he did in the song ‘Tauba Tauba’ from his upcoming film ‘Bad Newz’.

On Wednesday, Vicky shared the music video of the song ‘Tauba Tauba’, where he is seen executing some intricate dance moves with ease.

‘Punjabi gaana aur main dance na karu?! Let’s go! #TaubaTauba song out now,’ he captioned the clip.

This isn’t the first time Vicky has danced to a Punjabi number.

Last year, Vicky went viral dancing in an all-black outfit to Riar Saab and Abhijay Sharma’s song ‘Obsessed’.

His dance moves even helped the song reach the second position on the top 50 hits from India on the music streaming platform Spotify.

‘Tauba Tauba’ from ‘Bad Newz’ is by Karan Aujla, who is known for hits such as ‘Players’, ‘Gangsta’, ‘Mexico’ and ‘God Damn’.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, ‘Bad Newz’ is a comedy-drama that also stars Ammy Virk, Neha Dhupia and Triptii Dimri.

The film tells the story of two Punjabi boys and a Christian Hindu girl. One of the boys has a one-night stand with the girl, who ends up getting pregnant.

