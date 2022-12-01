 Vicky Kaushal is ‘family’ to Punjab’s ‘Katrina’ Shehnaaz Gill; the duo shoots for latter’s upcoming chat show : The Tribune India

Shehnaaz shares a bunch of pictures on her Instagram

Vicky Kaushal and Shehnaaz Gill. ANI



Mumbai, December 1

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Shehnaaz Gill reunited on the sets of the latter's upcoming chat show and left fans excited with bated breaths.

On Wednesday, Shehnaaz posted a bunch of pictures with Vicky, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film 'Govinda Naam Mera'.

Alongside the pictures, Shehnaaz wrote, "Very seldom you meet a star who makes you feel you are one of them. Very seldom do you get this feeling that you know this person for ages and is family. Very seldom, in your second meeting, do you feel that you know this person like he is family. I guess this is what a true star is. @vickykaushal09 I'm delighted to have met you once again and today's chat was more than just conversations... I wish you nothing but success, good health, and positivity always. All the best for #GovindaNaamMera Waheguru Mehar Kare. Tuhadi movie superhit Hove (sic).”

Re-sharing the pictures on his Instagram Story, Vicky penned a sweet note for Shehnaaz.

He wrote, "Such a pleasure meeting and chatting with you Shehnaaz. Such a pure soul you are! I wish only the best for you in life. Vicky x Shehnaaz," accompanied with a bunch of white heart emoticons.

#Instagram #Mumbai #Shehnaaz Gill

