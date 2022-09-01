Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh celebrate their Filmfare Awards dancing to Sidhu Moosewala's 'Gabru', video goes viral

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 1

The 67th Filmfare Awards were held at Jio World Convention Centre on August 30 in Mumbai.

Actor Vicky Kaushal won Best Actor ‘Critics’ for his film ‘Sardar Udham’ while actor Ranveer Singh bagged the Best Actor for ‘83’.

Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh. Credit: @filmfare/Twitter

While both the stars took the coveted black lady home, a video of the duo dancing their hearts out on late singer Sidhu Moosewala’s song is doing the rounds on the Internet.

Both the actors can be seen celebrating their happiness post the win as they dance fiercely on ‘Gabru’.

While Ranveer looked stunning in a red suit, Vicky was every bit of dapper dressed in a black one.

Actor Deepika Padukone and winner of Best Actor female Kriti Sanon can also be seen in the background enjoying their performance at the backstage.

The power-packed duo was high on energy even late at night and their fans went bonkers.

"Such an entertainer Ranveer is," said a fan while another commented, "Love these moments where everyone just enjoys and not pretend."

A third comment read, "Love how Deepika stayed till last with her husband unlike the ones who came here just for PDA photoshoot."

Fans of Sidhu Moosewala reacted, “Legends never die.”

#ranveer singh