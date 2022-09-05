Video of Salman Khan putting glass inside his jeans goes viral; netizens ask ‘pocket mein party ka intezaam hai’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 5

A video of actor Salman Khan stepping out from his car with a liquid-filled glass in his pocket is doing the rounds on the Internet.

The actor was papped at film producer Murad Khetani’s birthday party.

Khan was sporting his casual best- a blue tee and a pair of denims but what caught everyone’s attention was a glass tucked in the pocket of his ripped jeans.

As soon as the actor stepped out from his car, he quickly tucked a transparent glass filled with some liquid in his pocket before posing for the paparazzi.

Only #SalmanKhan can carry and enter with a glass in his pocket at a party with SUCH SWAG.

🔥🔥🔥



THE ULTIMATE SWAG KING.

🔥🔥🔥



What an amazing human being he is❤️❤️ #SalmanKhan𓃵 @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/DYNlmzkOvc — preeti (@preetipariangel) September 3, 2022

The short clip soon went viral and netizens were left wondering what the liquid was. A user wrote, 'What is he hiding in the pocket', while another commented, 'Pocket me party ka intezaam hai.'

Khan’s fans were quick to defend the actor as a user wrote, 'Pani ka glass hai,’ while another commented, “He always carries glass of his drink with him.”

Some even found the actor’s action funny as he has on other occasions tried to fit in bizarre things into his pants’ pockets.

