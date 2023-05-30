Video: Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan pays tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on first death anniversary

Mumbai, May 30
Renowned Pakistani qawwali singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has paid homage to Sidhu Moosewala on the Punjabi singer's first death anniversary.
During one of his concerts in the US, the Pakistani musician known for singing hit Bollywood songs such as "Mann ki lagan", "Jiya dhadak dhadak", "Bol na halke halke" and "Dagabaaz re", dedicated popular qawwali "Akhiyan Udeek Diyan" to Moosewala.
Several videos of the concert are viral on social media. Moosewala, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh, was shot dead last year on May 29 in Punjab's Mansa district.
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Saab— 𝐆𝐮𝐫𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐡Ⓢ𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐡𝐚 𝐁𝐡𝐚𝐢 𝐊 (@PunjabkingsGSS) May 29, 2023
Paid Tribute to @iSidhuMooseWala
in a Qawali.#Legend #GOAT #RahatFatehAliKhan #SidhuMoosewala pic.twitter.com/MHh2rSh6CM
The singer-rapper enjoyed a cult following in India and abroad with songs like “So High”, “Same Beef”, “The Last Ride”, “Just Listen” and “295”.
In Mansa, a candle march was taken out on Monday in memory of Moosewala.
The late singer's fans and supporters gathered in a large number in Moosa village to participate in the candle march to seek “justice” for him. The march was also attended by Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur.
Prayers were held at a gurdwara in Jawahar Ke village in remembrance of the slain singer.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
10 Vaishno Devi pilgrims die, 57 injured as bus falls from bridge in Jammu; most were from Bihar
Locals, CRPF and police personnel rush to the spot and launc...
Delhi teen's killer boyfriend 'changed two buses to Bulandshahr, switched off mobile phone'
The accused was in a relationship with the minor, but they h...
High Court denies bail to Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam
Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma denies the relief to the AAP lea...