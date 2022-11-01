Video: Priyanka Chopra returns to India after 3 years, gets mobbed as she lands at Mumbai airport

Chandigarh, November 1
Visiting India after three years, neither can the actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas refrain her excitement, nor can her fans and paparazzi.
Priyanka landed in Mumbai early Tuesday morning. The actress was all smiles as she stepped out of Mumbai’s Terminal 2, where paparazzi were waiting to catch a glimpse of her.
Priyanka greeted and waved at the photographers with a big smile. The actress even got mobbed while she was going to her car. Priyanka looked comfortably dressed in a blue co-ord set with white sneakers. She had kept her hair open.
Back home, Priyanka also shared a series of stories on her Instagram account. She posted a picture of a road, packs of Cheetos and Karan Johar’s chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ because she said she was “jetlagged".
The actor, who is now based out of Los Angeles, has earlier shared that she would be visiting India. "Finally…going home. After almost 3 years," Priyanka wrote on her Instagram stories along with a picture of her boarding pass.
This tour also marks her daughter Malti Marie Jonas' first visit to the country. Priyanka and her husband, American singer Nick Jonas, had announced in January that they have become parents through surrogacy.
