Vidhi Pandya to play the lead in upcoming show ‘MoseChhalKiyeJaaye’

Sony Entertainment Television’s upcoming show Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye will see popular actress Vidhi Pandya portray the role of an ambitious, determined and independent woman named Saumya Verma. The show charts the journey of a couple; Saumya Verma, an ambitious and struggling TV writer, and Armaan Oberoi, a charming and successful TV producer. On the surface, their relationship seems perfect. For Saumya, her marriage with Armaan feels that of equals, with her husband supporting her ambitions but he has a deceitful side to him that no one knows of.

Says Vidhi, “I am excited to be a part of this show as my character is very strong, independent and ambitious, yet she has utmost love and respect for her family. In a way, I relate to my character on a personal level as I too believe in chasing dreams and turning them into reality with sheer hard work. But things will soon change for her as life will throw a lot of situations in Saumya’s path after her marriage with Armaan Oberoi, who is a successful personality.”