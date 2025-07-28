DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s documentary ‘Zero Se Restart’ gets awarded at Germany's Indian Film Festival Stuttgart

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s documentary ‘Zero Se Restart’ gets awarded at Germany's Indian Film Festival Stuttgart

Voted for by the audience, the award recognises outstanding achievements in entertainment for a feature film, according to a press release
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:27 PM Jul 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's documentary ‘Zero Se Restart’ was honoured with The German Star of India 2025 (audience award) at the 22nd Indian Film Festival Stuttgart in Germany.

Advertisement

Voted for by the audience, the award recognises outstanding achievements in entertainment for a feature film, according to a press release.

Edited and directed by Jaskunwar Singh Kohli, ‘Zero Se Restart’ is a behind-the-scenes documentary on the making of the acclaimed film ‘12th Fail’, which was directed and produced by Chopra.

Advertisement

‘12th Fail; was released in 2023, starring Vikrant Massey in the lead role, and went on to emerge as a successful film, both critically and commercially. It was based on the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, who despite belonging to a poor family, became a civil servant.

Chopra said he is grateful for the response from Germany.

Advertisement

"I'm deeply thrilled that the raw emotion and sincerity of 'Zero Se Restart' have resonated beyond borders. I'm truly grateful for the overwhelming love from the people of Germany," he said in a statement.

Kohli called it a surreal feeling.

"It feels surreal to have audiences halfway across the world choose our film as their favourite. Thank you, Stuttgart. Thank you, Germany. This was completely unexpected and incredibly heartening. It brings to mind VVC's line from 'Zero Se Restart' — ‘Tayyar raho yaara, kabhi bhi kuchh bhi ho sakta hai!' (Be ready, my friend—anything can happen at any time!).”

The documentary is streaming on Prime Video.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts