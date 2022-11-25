Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s new film titled ‘12th Fail’

Vidhu Vinod Chopra is directing and producing his next film titled 12th Fail, adapted from Anurag Pathak’s bestselling novel by the same name. The film is inspired by the real-life story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS ifficer Shraddha Joshi. But 12th Fail isn’t a biography as much as it is a portrait of the ‘power of one’ — how one man or one woman with integrity can create a seismic change. This is the first film to be shot in Mukherjee Nagar, New Delhi, the location that has seen the birth of generations of bureaucrats.
Chopra says, “If an honest person is in a position of power, the world can truly change. I have seen that with countless IAS and IPS officers I have come across in the process of writing this film. 12th Fail is a tribute to all of them.”
The film is headlined by Vikrant Massey. Says Vikrant, “It’s the tragedy of our times that honesty and sincerity are a rarity. This film is a dedication to all the students who dream, to all the honest officers who are the backbone of our country and Constitution.” The film is scheduled for a 2023 summer release.
