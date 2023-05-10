Vidya Balan returns to theatres with the Neeyat

Abundantia Entertainment and Prime Video have announced the release date of their murder mystery film Neeyat. The movie features Vidya Balan in the lead role and will be released in theatres on July 7. Neeyat is helmed by Anu Menon, who last directed Vidya Balan in the 2020 film Shakuntala Devi.

Neeyat also features Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, and Amrita Puri, among others. Neeyat has been written by Anu Menon, Priya Venkataraman, Advaita Kala, and Girvani Dhyani, with dialogues by Kausar Munir.

Produced by the Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment, which also produced Shakuntala Devi, and co-produced by Prime Video, Neeyat narrates the gripping story of an unlikely detective (Vidya Balan) who investigates mysterious murders at a billionaire’s party, where nothing is what it seems and all suspects hide a secret or two.

Neeyat marks Vidya Balan’s return to theatres after her stint on OTT. She featured in films like Shakuntala Devi (2020), Sherni (2021), and Jalsa (2022). The producers released a teaser poster of the movie that gives the audience a sneak peek into the film.