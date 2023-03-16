Vidyut Jammwal breaks up with fiancée Nandita Mahtani

Chandigarh, March 16
Action star Vidyut Jammwal and fashion designer Nandita Mahtani have reportedly called it quits after being engaged for two years.
According to a source close to IANS, Vidyut and Nandita were seen attending the haldi ceremony of Deanne Pandey's daughter on Wednesday, however the two were seen maintaining a distance from each other.
"Vidyut's reclusiveness in the social circuit is a reason behind their distance," said the source from the Haldi ceremony.
It was in 2021, when the two got engaged at the Taj Mahal in Agra, and confirmed it on social media.
However, the source concluded that they are respectful towards each other, good friends and are there for each other.
Vidyut had shared this video on Nandita's birthday:
View this post on Instagram
Vidyut Jammwal made his Bollywood debut in ‘Force’ with John Abraham and Genelia Dsouza. A remake of the Tamil film ‘Kaakha Kaakha', in the movie Jammwal played a negative role for which he won multiple awards.
Vidyut was recently seen in the action thriller ‘Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha’ written and directed by Faruk Kabir. The film was a sequel to the 2020 film ‘Khuda Haafiz’. Vidyut has established himself as an action hero with films like ‘Commando’, ‘Commando 2’,'Commando 3' ‘Baadshaho’, 'Khuda Haafiz', and ‘Sanak’.
The actor will next be seen in high-octane sports action film titled Crakk: Jeetegaa Toh…Jiyegaa! along with Arjun Rampal and Jacqueline Fernandez. It is the second collaboration between Vdyut and director Aditya Datt.
‘Crakk: Jeetegaa Toh…Jiyegaa’ is touted to be India’s first ever extreme action sports film. The film is jointly produced by Vidyut Jammwal and Parag Sanghvi under the banners of Action Hero Films and PZ Pictures.
(With inputs from IANS)
