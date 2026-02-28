Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna meet & greet fans

Newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna arrived at the Udaipur Airport on Friday for a meet and greet session with their fans.

The star couple, who tied the knot on Thursday in the presence of family and close friends in Udaipur, made their first public appearance at the airport.

Rashmika was seen wearing a red dress while Deverakonda donned a kurta pyjama that he teamed with sunglasses. The couple were seen sending flying kisses to fans.