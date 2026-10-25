Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have once again caught fans’ attention after Rashmika revealed in a recent interview that Vijay comforts her during her periods with tummy rubs and hand and foot massages. The revelation has struck a chord with fans, with many highlighting Vijay’s thoughtful and caring side while recalling the trolling he faced following his appearance on Koffee With Karan.

“Green flag is when a man doesn’t just say he loves you but actually shows up for you when you’re uncomfortable or in pain. Those little things Rashmika mentioned about Vijay are honestly adorable.”

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“Vijay was called all sorts of things after that KWK episode but look at what Rashmika is saying now. Not everything needs to become a debate on social media. Sometimes people are just sharing a beautiful part of their relationship.”

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Fans expressed their disappointment over the backlash Vijay received, emphasising that personal expressions of affection should not automatically become subjects of online controversy. — TNS