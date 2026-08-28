Ranabaali is getting a festive launch. Producer Mythri Movie Makers confirmed on Thursday that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's period action drama will release worldwide on October 16, landing just ahead of Dussehra. The film was previously set for September 11. Rashmika's injury during the shoot reportedly caused the delay.

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Set between 1854 and 1878 during British colonial rule in South India, the film is built around real historical events and suppressed accounts of the era rather than a conventional biopic format. Deverakonda plays the titular character Ranabaali, while Rashmika plays his wife Jayamma. Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo, known for The Mummy, plays the antagonist Sir Theodore Hector.

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This is the third time Deverakonda and Rashmika share screen space, after Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. It is also their first film together since their wedding in February this year. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film has music by Ajay-Atul and cinematography by Nirav Shah.