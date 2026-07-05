Vijay Deverakonda attends 'Gift of Life' event celebrating 500 free pediatric heart surgeries

Former minister and BRS MLA T Harish Rao and Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda took part in a special 'Gift of Life' ceremony on Saturday.

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The ceremony was held to commemorate the completion of 500 surgeries at the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital in Kondapak, Siddipet district of Telangana.

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The Sathya Sai Trust, which has been successfully providing free pediatric heart surgeries to underprivileged children, achieved a major milestone by successfully completing 500 free heart surgeries at the Sanjeevani Hospital.

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Pictures from the special occasion were shared on the official social media handle of the office of BRS MLA Harish Rao.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao extended his heartfelt salutations to the doctors who have breathed new life into the children and to the medical team and staff who provide excellent care to the children and their parents.

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"Providing free heart surgeries and medical services to approximately six thousand children annually--thereby gifting them a new life--is no ordinary feat. Today, we heard from the children and their parents. We listened to a family from Chhattisgarh and heard about the experiences of a family from Odisha. The joy, gratitude, and trust visible in their eyes stand as a powerful testament to the service this hospital provides," he said. (ANI)