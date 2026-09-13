Vikram Bhatt on 18 years of his feisty fear franchise 1920

1920 is a 2008 Indian Hindi-language supernatural horror film written and directed by Vikram Bhatt. The film marked the beginning of the highly successful 1920 horror franchise. It stars debutants Rajneesh Duggal and Adah Sharma in the lead roles. Set in 1920 during the British era, the story revolves around Arjun Singh Rathod (Rajneesh Duggal) and Lisa (Adah Sharma), a married couple who face intense family opposition due to their differing religious beliefs. They relocate to a remote, haunted mansion in Palampur, where Lisa becomes possessed by a ruthless evil spirit. Arjun, who had previously abandoned his religious faith, must fight to save his wife through love, sacrifice, and spiritual belief.

The film is loosely inspired by the 1973 American cult horror film, The Exorcist. It was a box-office commercial success and has been lauded by critics over the years, with international publications like Collider ranking it among the greatest Indian horror movies.

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Speaking exclusively about the horror hit, director Vikram Bhatt says, “When I began 1920 back in 2007, I was at one of my lowest points. After hits like Fareb, Kasoor, Raaz, Awara Paagal Deewana, and Ghulam, all in a row, I hit a rough patch. My films weren't working, and hardly anyone in the industry believed in me, except, well, my partners.”

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At this point Vikram decided to step back. “I took a year off to write 1920. And when I narrated it around, most people just didn't think much of it. But I poured every bit of myself into it and cast newcomers Rajneesh Duggal and Adah Sharma. After finishing the film, the struggle continued. I held 30 to 40 screenings for every possible distributor or studio, and no one was keen. Finally, Reliance came on board to release it on a commission basis. And once it was out, well, the rest is history.”

Speaking about the success of the recent spate of horror films like Obsession, Backrooms and now Haunted Echoes Of The Past, Vikram Bhatt says, “Beneath the horror, it is a love story. Horror may attract audiences initially, but emotion is what stays with them. People may come for the ghosts, but they stay for the characters and their relationships. I think audiences have responded to the emotional core of the film. The word of mouth we are seeing seems to suggest exactly that. I've always felt that horror is one of the most misunderstood genres. Good horror is never really about ghosts. It is about fear, guilt, loss, longing, love, regret and sometimes faith. Horror allows you to explore emotions in their most heightened form. Perhaps that is why I keep returning to it. The supernatural is often just a vehicle to talk about very human things.”

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About the1920 franchise and its journey despite the the negative reviews, Bhatt explains. “To be honest, I have never received particularly good reviews in my life. Raaz, which later went on to become a cult classic, received a zero-star review from a leading newspaper. My Ghulam got one-and-a-half stars. 1920 received, at best, two-and-a-half stars. Even Haunted, the first one, was largely panned by critics when it released. Years later, many of the same people who dismissed those films began referring to them as classics or cult films. So I have learned not to become too excited by praise and not too disturbed by criticism. I think there is a difference between immediate opinion and lasting acceptance. Reviews are written in a few hours. Audiences decide over years. One is a reaction; the other is a verdict. The only thing that matters to me is whether a film survives. Whether people remember it. Whether they revisit it years later. Whether it finds a place in popular culture.”