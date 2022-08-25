Vikram Vedha teaser out

After revealing the first look of lead actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, makers of Vikram Vedha dropped the film’s teaser on Wednesday (August 24). The teaser is loaded with action, thrill and also briefly shows the confrontation between Hrithik and Saif. Hrithik looks devilishly handsome and his slow-motion walk will win hearts. On the other hand, Saif’s body language is also a winner. Looks like director duo Pushkar Gayatri has made the remake version much grander than the original.
The film is an action-thriller. — TMS
