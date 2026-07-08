DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Vikramaditya Motwane-directed ‘Dada- The Sourav Ganguly Story’ to release in theatres on May 14

Vikramaditya Motwane-directed ‘Dada- The Sourav Ganguly Story’ to release in theatres on May 14

Official first-look poster captures Rajkumar Rao in a cinematic recreation of Ganguly’s famous jersey-waving moment at Lord’s balcony following India’s historic NatWest Trophy triumph over England in 2002

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:06 PM Jul 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Rajkummar Rao unveiled as Sourav Ganguly in Dada on the cricket legend’s birthday. Image credit/Instagram @rajkummar_rao
Advertisement

The first poster of Rajkummar Rao-starrer Sourav Ganguly biopic “Dada -The Sourav Ganguly Story” was unveiled on Wednesday and showcases the cricketer’s iconic jersey-waving moment at Lord’s balcony.

Advertisement

The makers decided to come up with the poster of the film, slated to arrive in theatres on May 14, on Ganguly’s 54th birthday on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The official first-look poster captures Rao in a cinematic recreation of Ganguly’s famous jersey-waving moment at Lord’s balcony following India’s historic NatWest Trophy triumph over England in 2002.

Advertisement

Widely regarded as a defining image, the celebration came to symbolize a fearless new era of Indian cricket under Ganguly’s leadership and remains an enduring emblem of confidence, defiance and belief, according to a release.

“The Sourav Ganguly Story” chronicles the extraordinary journey of the man who didn’t just play the game but changed it. Tracing his rise from a talented young cricketer to one of India’s most influential captains, the film celebrates the grit, resilience and conviction that redefined Indian cricket and inspired an entire generation, the makers said.

Advertisement

“Dada- The Sourav Ganguly Story” is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane of “Lootera”, “Jubilee” and “Black Warrant” fame. It is produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and presented by Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, Tseries and DBL and is a Luv Films production.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts