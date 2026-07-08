Vikramaditya Motwane-directed ‘Dada- The Sourav Ganguly Story’ to release in theatres on May 14

The first poster of Rajkummar Rao-starrer Sourav Ganguly biopic “Dada -The Sourav Ganguly Story” was unveiled on Wednesday and showcases the cricketer’s iconic jersey-waving moment at Lord’s balcony.

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The makers decided to come up with the poster of the film, slated to arrive in theatres on May 14, on Ganguly’s 54th birthday on Wednesday.

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The official first-look poster captures Rao in a cinematic recreation of Ganguly’s famous jersey-waving moment at Lord’s balcony following India’s historic NatWest Trophy triumph over England in 2002.

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Widely regarded as a defining image, the celebration came to symbolize a fearless new era of Indian cricket under Ganguly’s leadership and remains an enduring emblem of confidence, defiance and belief, according to a release.

“The Sourav Ganguly Story” chronicles the extraordinary journey of the man who didn’t just play the game but changed it. Tracing his rise from a talented young cricketer to one of India’s most influential captains, the film celebrates the grit, resilience and conviction that redefined Indian cricket and inspired an entire generation, the makers said.

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“Dada- The Sourav Ganguly Story” is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane of “Lootera”, “Jubilee” and “Black Warrant” fame. It is produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and presented by Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, Tseries and DBL and is a Luv Films production.