Vikrant Massey says he isn’t afraid of failure, but scared of being repetitive

Actor Vikrant Massey says the fear of creative repetition worries him more than failure of his movies, which is why is constantly trying to reinvent himself in his movie roles.

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Massey, widely recognised for his critically acclaimed roles in films and OTT series such as “12th Fail”, “Sector 36”, “Haseen Dillruba”, “Dil Dhadakne Do”, “Lootera”, “Pritam and Pedro”, “Broken but Beautiful”, said box office success is also important, but actors worry more about “redundancy” and “repetition”.

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“It’s not ok (if a film doesn’t work). You want to make money and more people to watch it. However, in pre-sale, you recover your minimal cost. Of course, you want your film to do those numbers but what’s far scarier is redundancy as an actor, that you (are doing the) same thing,” the actor told PTI in an interview.

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“So, redundancy, repetition that is something that is almost scary. I’m not scared of failing because when you do things on trial-and-error basis, it has to happen,” he said.

Massey took a seven-month break from work in 2024 after feeling that he was becoming repetitive, and he said used this time to revisit his own performances.

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“I watched all my films, some at least two to three times to rework (things) and it’s very important to do so. The world is moving at such an unprecedented pace... So, as a creative artist, you have to keep upgrading yourself.” The 39-year-old actor is awaiting the release of his OTT series, “Musafir Cafe” on Netflix, which marks his debut as a producer.

He is also working on the biopic on spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar tentatively titled “White”, “Yaar Jigri” with actor Sunny Singh of “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety” fame, among others.

Despite being advised to stick to a certain image following his National Award win, Massey said he prefers to take risks and choose stories across formats. He won the top honour at the 71st National Film Awards for his performance in “12th Fail”.

“I won’t lie, I always wanted to shoulder films, to play meatier parts, to drive the story. When I’m getting those opportunities, I’m very happy about it. A lot of people told me, you are a national award winner, you have become a box office actor, you should not come on OTT (referring to his OTT series),” Massey said.

“Also, when I did ‘Sector 36’, a lot of people told me not to do it (playing a negative role) because after Manoj Kumar Sharma, people only want to see your positive image’ but I’ve always gone against the grain,” he added.

Massey said his aim is not just to entertain but also to create meaningful impact through his work.

“My primary aim right now as a storyteller is to go out there, reach out to people, to be the voice for the voiceless, besides entertaining I would like to give something more which is worthwhile,” he said.

He credited his experience on “12th Fail” with filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra for broadening his perspective on cinema, which eventually ledi him to explore production with “Musafir Cafe”.

“I wanted to do something beyond acting because I felt that I could contribute a lot more, and ‘Musafir Cafe’ felt like the right fit,” he said.

Set against the backdrop of Bhopal and Mussoorie, “Musafir Cafe” is based on a book of the same name by author Divya Prakash Dubey.

“Musafir Cafe” follows the intertwined journeys of three strangers as they navigate love, longing and self-discovery and stars Massey stars as Chander Mohan Sharma, a man searching for a life that truly feels like his own.

“Nishaanchi” star Vedika Pinto plays Sudha, a woman determined to chart her own path, while actor Mahima Makwana essays Preeti, whose quiet resilience anchors the story.

Massey said he is hoping audiences will resonate with “Musafir Cafe”.

“Chander is very close to me. One of the reasons why I’m on the show as an actor, as a co-producer is because it’s very close to my personality, and my own life experiences. All of us have loved at some point, all of us have lost love. It’s a universal emotion.” The romance drama show is directed by Ruchir Arun, best known for helming the popular series “Little Things” from a script written by Sharanya Rajgopal, who also serves as a creator.

“Musafir Cafe” is set to debut on Netflix on July 24. It is produced by Terribly Tiny Tales in association with Massey’s banner Homemade Stories, with Anuj Gosalia and Vijay Subramaniam serving as producers.