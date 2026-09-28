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Home / Entertainment / Vikrant Massey to open Musafir Café in hills

Vikrant Massey to open Musafir Café in hills

Taking from reel to real, the actor-producer is already working on two cafés with artist residencies planned in Dharamsala and Uttarakhand

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Mona
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 02:40 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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Vikrant Massey is all set to bring on-screen experience to real life
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National Award winner Vikrant Massey has been receiving appreciation for both his work on screen and as a producer with Homemade Stories, which has also struck a chord with audiences. His character in Musafir Café, Chander, received a lot of love from viewers, further inspiring the actor to explore ways of taking the world of the series beyond the screen. Massey has now begun work on two real-life Musafir Cafés, one in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, and another in Uttarakhand.

Reportedly, the cafés will draw inspiration directly from the one seen in the series. "Work has already begun on it. The idea is to recreate the café seen in the show, along with spaces where artists can stay and work. Around 20 rooms are being designed as residencies for artists," said the source.

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Massey revealed that the idea emerged following the "euphoric response we got for the show". Although fans had expressed their desire to see him open a Musafir Café in the hills, the actor pointed out that similar cafés had already been created as a tribute to Divya Prakash Dubey's book Musafir Café, which served as the source material for the series. "I was chatting with Divya, Sharanya Rajgopal (show creator), and Vijay Subramaniam (founder of Collective Artistes Network) about how it would be a great idea to recreate the on-screen experience of the show in real life," explained the actor.

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The upcoming cafés are envisioned as spaces where visitors can enjoy food and coffee, browse books and spend time away from the pace of city life. Alongside the cafés, the artist residencies are intended to provide a setting for people to work on creative projects while being surrounded by nature. Massey plans to launch the cafés by "summer next year".

The actor will next be seen in White, a biographical film based on the life of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

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