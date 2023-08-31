Vikrant Massey to portray Ruskin Bond’s journey in upcoming film

Actor Vikrant Massey is all set to collaborate with debutant director Niranjan Iyengar for a film based on the life of renowned author Ruskin Bond.
Ruskin Bond’s first novel, The Room on the Roof, was published in 1956, and received the John Llewellyn Rhys Prize in 1957. Bond has authored more than 500 short stories, essays, and novels, which includes 69 books for children.
He was bestowed the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1992 for Our Trees Still Grow in Dehra. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1999 and Padma Bhushan in 2014. He lives with his adopted family in Landour, Mussoorie, in Uttarakhand. Vikrant made his acting debut with the role of Aamir Hassan in Dhoom Machaao Dhoom and became a household name with his roles in Dharam Veer, Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo and Qubool Hai.
He made his film debut with Lootera and appeared in supporting roles in films, including Dil Dhadakne Do and Half Girlfriend, A Death in the Gunj and Chhapaak. He also gained great appreciation for his roles in popular web series Mirzapur and Broken But Beautiful.
