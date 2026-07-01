An actor best known for his work in front of the camera is now backing a project from behind it too. Vikrant Massey's production house, Homemade Stories, has co-produced "Musafir Cafe," a Netflix drama premiering July 24, marking his first credited producing effort. Netflix confirmed the date on Wednesday with a teaser trailer.

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Terribly Tiny Tales and Homemade Stories share production duties on the eight-part series, with Anuj Gosalia and Vijay Subramaniam producing and Sharanya Rajgopal, Vineet Batra and Pracchi Batnagar credited as executive producers. Rajgopal also created and wrote the show, which is directed by Ruchir Arun.

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The story draws from Divya Prakash Dubey's novel of the same name and unfolds across Bhopal and Mussoorie, tracking three strangers whose paths cross unexpectedly and gradually pull their lives together. Massey stars as Chander Mohan Sharma, still working out what a life of his own would even look like. Sudha, played by Vedika Pinto, refuses to let anyone else write her future. Preeti, played by Mahima Makwana, stays composed no matter how much her circumstances shift around her.

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As their individual journeys converge, the show settles into its central theme: how the people who leave the deepest mark on us tend to arrive without warning.

Adil Hussain, Rajeev Siddhartha, Anubha Fatehpuria, Loveleen Mishra and Sadia Siddiqui round out the ensemble.

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Massey has more on his plate beyond this release. He's part of Rajkumar Hirani's first web series, "Pritam & Pedro," which brings together Arshad Warsi, Vir Hirani, Mona Singh and Boman Irani.