DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Vikrant Massey turns producer with Netflix's "Musafir Cafe," set for July 24 release

Vikrant Massey turns producer with Netflix's "Musafir Cafe," set for July 24 release

Homemade Stories, the actor's own banner, backs the eight-part romantic drama alongside Terribly Tiny Tales

article_Author
Ananya Verma
Updated At : 06:56 PM Jul 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

An actor best known for his work in front of the camera is now backing a project from behind it too. Vikrant Massey's production house, Homemade Stories, has co-produced "Musafir Cafe," a Netflix drama premiering July 24, marking his first credited producing effort. Netflix confirmed the date on Wednesday with a teaser trailer.

Advertisement

Terribly Tiny Tales and Homemade Stories share production duties on the eight-part series, with Anuj Gosalia and Vijay Subramaniam producing and Sharanya Rajgopal, Vineet Batra and Pracchi Batnagar credited as executive producers. Rajgopal also created and wrote the show, which is directed by Ruchir Arun.

Advertisement

The story draws from Divya Prakash Dubey's novel of the same name and unfolds across Bhopal and Mussoorie, tracking three strangers whose paths cross unexpectedly and gradually pull their lives together. Massey stars as Chander Mohan Sharma, still working out what a life of his own would even look like. Sudha, played by Vedika Pinto, refuses to let anyone else write her future. Preeti, played by Mahima Makwana, stays composed no matter how much her circumstances shift around her.

Advertisement

As their individual journeys converge, the show settles into its central theme: how the people who leave the deepest mark on us tend to arrive without warning.

Adil Hussain, Rajeev Siddhartha, Anubha Fatehpuria, Loveleen Mishra and Sadia Siddiqui round out the ensemble.

Advertisement

Massey has more on his plate beyond this release. He's part of Rajkumar Hirani's first web series, "Pritam & Pedro," which brings together Arshad Warsi, Vir Hirani, Mona Singh and Boman Irani.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts