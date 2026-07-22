Vikrant Massey wants to open doors for other 'Vikrants' through his production house

National Award-winning actor Vikrant Massey is adding another feather to his cap. After winning hearts with his performances on screen, the actor is now stepping into production with Musafir Cafe, the first project under his newly launched production house, Homemade Stories.

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For Vikrant, the series isn't just a career milestone—it's a deeply personal full-circle moment. Reflecting on his journey from working at a café during his struggling years to producing a show called Musafir Cafe, the actor shared his gratitude, saying: "I think God's been really kind, to be honest. We know each other. I mean, we know each other for years now. We are friends. You know, earning lakh rupees is a month's work. That was a benchmark that if we earn one lakh rupees, we will settle. From there to here to, you know, doing what I love the most... telling stories to people. Also, now beginning to contribute more than just an actor. Of course. Yeah, so I think, I couldn't have asked for more. I am so grateful to the audiences most importantly because they have been so patient with me, they have been so kind to me. It's been 22 years, but they are still cheering for me. They are still, you know, sort of silently praying for me and I couldn't have asked for anything."

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His words capture the remarkable distance he has travelled—from dreaming of financial stability to becoming one of the industry's most respected actors, and now, a producer. More than anything, Vikrant credits his audience for standing by him through his 22-year journey.

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Sharing why he decided to launch Homemade Stories despite enjoying a successful acting career, Vikrant revealed that the production house is driven by a bigger purpose: creating opportunities for emerging talent. "I may not necessarily act in all my productions. You know, in whatever capacity I can, I want to cater to those ‘Vikrants’ who were also sort of given an opportunity by someone. And there are so many people. So much talent."

With Homemade Stories, Vikrant hopes to back fresh voices, untapped talent, and meaningful stories. As Musafir Cafe becomes the banner's maiden production, it marks the beginning of a new chapter—one where Vikrant Massey isn't just bringing stories to life on screen, but also empowering others to tell theirs.