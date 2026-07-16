Vikrant Massey’s Musafir Cafe trailer explores love, ambition and second chances

The trailer of Vikrant Massey-starrer romantic drama Musafir Cafe is finally out, offering a glimpse into a love story where love, ambition and companionship play a lead role. Apart from Massey, the film stars Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana in the lead roles, playing the love interest of Vikrant Massey in the different phases of his life. The trailer begins with Massey’s love story with Mahima as they run a cafe together. The situation takes a twist when the actor’s forgotten love enters in his life in the form of Vedika Pinto. It shows glimpses of Massey’s character’s personal journey.

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