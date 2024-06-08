Vimarsh Rohan sheds light on his role in Pukaar — Dil Se Dil Tak

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched drama Pukaar — Dil Se Dil Tak, has kept viewers at the edge of their seats with its compelling tale of love, loss, and redemption. Set against the backdrop of Jaipur, the show traces the journey of a mother and her two daughters, who are tragically separated by a wicked scheme.

In the ongoing track, it is established that Digvijay Maheshwari, played by actor Vimarsh Roshan, is the son of Rajeshwari Maheshwari, a cunning manipulator but also a devoted son, motivated by a strong ambition to become the head of the family business. His constant search for power sees him crossing a point of no return, when he orchestrates the car accident of Gautam and his family after Gautam was announced as the new CEO.

Vimarsh Roshan sheds light on his character, “I have observed that viewers can connect and look up to positive characters, but negative or grey characters take time to grow on them. However, the villain often becomes the most crucial part of the story, capturing the viewers’ curiosity. This makes it fairly challenging for any actor because making the audience detest you and yet leave a lasting impression on their mind is not an easy task. Digvijay is fiercely loyal to his mother, Rajeshwari, and has a short temper, which leads him to make impulsive decisions that are evil. He is filled with angst and jealousy that makes him emotionless, even when it comes to his wife and son, Sagar. This complexity is what makes playing Digvijay so exciting.”