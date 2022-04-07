VimarshRoshanjoins Crime Patrol 2.0

Vimarsh Roshan is thrilled to don the khaki uniform in Sony TV’s ‘Crime Patrol 2.0’. Excited about this new journey, Vimarsh says, “Crime Patrol has been an iconic show. No matter how many shows are coming up on the same theme, this show has its own fan base, which makes it immensely popular. Crime Patrol 2.0 not only showcases some of the most gruesome and spine-chilling crime mysteries, but also sheds light on the lives of police officers beyond their uniform.”

He adds, “Sudesh Thakkar is a very disciplined and able police officer. He has an organised way of solving crime. He hates when things don’t go according to his plans. You can say he has a kind of OCD, which has become a part of his personality and reflects on his work. He is very dedicated to his duty and can go to any extent to justify it. I can very well relate to the character, as I see a lot of similarities between us. Playing a cop is a huge responsibility as an actor and I am giving my hundred per cent to it.”