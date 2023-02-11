Vin Diesel returning to 'Riddick' franchise with new movie 'Furya'

Los Angeles, February 11
Hollywood star Vin Diesel is set to return for the fourth installment of his 'Riddick' franchise.
Titled Riddick:Furya', the new movie will be written and directed by David Twohy, who kickstarted the franchise with 2000's 'Pitch Black' and also helmed its two sequels -- 'The Chronicles of Riddick' (2004) and 'Riddick' (2013).
According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, Diesel will produce the film under his One Race Films banner, alongside Samantha Vincent.
'Furya' will see Riddick (Diesel) finally returning to his homeworld, a place he barely remembers and one he fears might be left in ruins by the Necromongers.
"But there he finds other Furyans fighting for their existence against a new enemy. And some of these Furyans are more like Riddick than he could have ever imagined," the official description read.
In a statement, Twohy said the new movie honours the demands of fans who were eager to see further installments in the franchise.
"Our legion fans have demanded it for years, and now we're finally ready to honor their call to action with 'Riddick: Furya'. My collaboration with Vin and One Race has spanned 20 fruitful years, as together we've created three movies, two video games, an anime production, and motion comics for the internet.
"This new big-screen event will see a return to Riddick's homeworld, where we finally get to explore Riddick's genesis,” the director said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
PM inaugurates 246-km section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counte...