Vippin Aneja opens up on working with AR Rahman, Imtiaz Ali and finding his voice

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Like a true bred Punjabi, Vippin who has sung the male version of the melodious song, does answer ticklish queries with characteristic Punjabi candour, even when the ‘nail hits where it hurts.’ You bet when he saw the trailer, the absence of his version perturbed him. But today he is happy with the response to his song which is very much a part of the album, if not the film. Competition and the fact that the film’s music features singers like Mohit Chauhan, Imtiaz’s perennial favourite, does not disturb him. For, at the end of the day, he knows, “We all have our own fragrance. I am a different instrument and Mohit has his own strengths. If one were to focus on negativity, one would never be able to sing with purity and honesty of expression.”

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Singing for the cult dream trio of Imtiaz, Rahman and lyricist Irshad Kamil gladdens him no end. ‘Rahman bhai’ which is how Vippin addresses Oscar winning composer, is no doubt a magician in Vippin’s words. He adds, “He touches your voice with his inimitable style and it becomes something else.”

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Rahman’s appreciation means the world to Vippin. So, after rendering two different compositions of Tere Paas Main when Rahman called him again to his studio in Chennai, his compliment, ‘you have done a good job’ was music to Vippin’s ears. Of course, this is not the first time he has collaborated with the maestro. Apart from being an integral part of Rahman’s Unity of Light and Peace concerts, he has sung Tamil and Telugu Simtaangaran for Thalapathy Vijay’s Sarkar too. He chuckles and remembers how Rahman asked him to sing the Tamil song like a true-blue Punjabi.

Punjabi songs are a must in Vippin’s stage shows and he has a Punjabi single Akhiyaan to his credit too. Back in time he made his Bollywood debut with Rahul Mittra’s Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster. “Playback singing requires you to negate your own identity, precisely why Rafi sahib (Mohammed Rafi) could sing with gusto for Shammi Kapoor and with soulful poignancy for Dilip Kumar. If the song is picturised on Irrfan Khan, I can’t be singing like Vippin,” says the singer whose musical highpoint also includes Irrfan-starrer Jazbaa. Recalling the song Jaane Tere Shehar still gives him a high.

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More recently, as he has turned to devotional music, he shares, “Be it Bollywood songs or bhajans, whatever connects me to my audiences gives me goose-bumps.” As jury of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa talent hunt, he looks for that rare voice that touches his heart.

Twenty-seven years in the industry and he feels he is still in the journey. He has seen the highs and lows too. But right now, this ‘people’s person’ is brimming with gratitude. In the dog-eat-dog industry what keeps him going is tons of positivity. He quips, “Even if the page is black, I would rather focus on the white dot and energise the whole with light rather than darkness.”

Tere Paas Main can possibly open new doors for him, but even otherwise the purpose of music for him is not fame or success but something higher and more sublime. The gift that God has given him is to achieve this ultimate goal — “If my voice can heal, bring solace and connect my listeners to God.” Amen!

Concerts are an integral part of Vippin Aneja’s musical repertoire. More recently, he had a sold out show Raag Se Rang Tak at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. We wonder if he ever forgets his lyrics on stage and then how does he cover up? He laughs, “Well, we turn the mic towards audiences.”