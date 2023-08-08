Vir Das joins Ananya Panday starrer 'Call Me Bae'

ANI

Mumbai, August 8

Comedian-actor Vir Das is all set to star in the upcoming series 'Call Me Bae' starring Ananya Panday and Gurfateh Pirzada.

"Call Me Bae" is a story of a billionaire fashionista who is shunned away by her wealthy family due to a lewd controversy.

In the series, Ananya will be playing a fashion expert. On this journey, she overcomes stereotypes, negotiates around prejudices and discovers who she really is.

The shooting for "Call Me Bae" has already been concluded and the series is expected to stream by end of this year.

'Call Me Bae' is being directed by Collin D'Cunha. Created by Ishita Moitra who has also co-written the series with Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair. with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra serving as executive producers.

Fans of Vir Das have eagerly been awaiting to see him back on screen in varied acting projects, the actor-comedian has been busy shooting and completing his international projects including a lead series in the US. Over the past few years, Vir has been enthralling audiences worldwide with multiple world tours.

He is all set for his world tour titled 'Mind Fool'.

Spanning 33 countries, the 'Mind Fool' world tour will take Vir Das to some of the most iconic venues worldwide. Audiences can expect his performances at legendary locations including Carnegie Hall in New York, Opera House in Sydney, The Apollo in London, The Kennedy Centre in Washington DC, Dubai Opera in Dubai, and The Esplanade in Singapore, to name just a few.

In addition to its global reach, the tour will embark on a remarkable journey through 35 Indian cities, bringing laughter and joy to audiences across the country.

Vir Das will kick-start the tour in September 2023. It is likely to run until mid-2024. ()

