DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Vir Das-starrer 'Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos' collects Rs 2.75 crore at box office

Vir Das-starrer 'Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos' collects Rs 2.75 crore at box office

Das, plays the role of a clumsy but enthusiastic spy whose missions trigger unexpected consequences

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:46 PM Jan 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
aamirkhanproductions via Instagram
Advertisement

"Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos", featuring comedian and actor Vir Das alongside Mona Singh, has earned Rs 1.5 crore nett at the domestic box office on the second day of its release.

Advertisement

The film, which marked Das' directorial debut released on Friday. Also starring Mithila Palkar, the film is produced by Aamir Khan under his production banner, Aamir Khan Productions. It opened with Rs 1.25 crore nett at the box office.

Advertisement

According to the trade tracking website Sacnilk, the total collection of the film stands at Rs 1.75 crore nett at the domestic box office.

Advertisement

Das, plays the role of a clumsy but enthusiastic spy whose missions trigger unexpected consequences.

The actor, who has been a part of films such as "Go Goa Gone", "Badmaash Company", and "Delhi Belly", has also produced and co-written the film alongside Amogh Randive. Kavi Shastri served as a co-director.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts