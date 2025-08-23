DT
Home / Entertainment / Vir Das welcomes SC’s order on strays

Vir Das welcomes SC’s order on strays

ANI
Updated At : 05:44 AM Aug 23, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Vir Das
Actor-comedian Vir Das has welcomed the Supreme Court’s modified order on stray dogs, which says that they must be released back into their neighbourhoods after sterilisation and vaccination, except those infected with rabies or showing aggressive behaviour.

On Friday, Das took to X to react to the decision, emphasising the importance of sterilisation, vaccination, and giving dogs a ‘safe return’ to their areas. The comedian further urged local authorities to act swiftly in creating dedicated feeding areas. He also suggested that municipalities collaborate with trainers and behaviourists for ‘behavioural modification’ and better integration of dogs into communities.

“Thank you to the Supreme Court of India for supporting the process of sterilisation, vaccination, and a safe return of our community dogs to their neighborhoods. Hopefully, the municipality can act quickly in creating dedicated feeding areas and also work with multiple dog trainers and behaviorists in Delhi and nationwide for behavioral modification and community integration. It is nice to know our voiceless dogs can rely on your empathy and balance.” The Supreme Court on Friday revised its earlier order on stray animals and ordered their release following sterilisation and immunisation. It clarified that stray dogs infected with rabies or showing aggressive behaviour will not be released back and will be kept separately.“Stray dogs will be released back to the same area after sterilisation and immunisation, except those infected with rabies or exhibiting aggressive behaviour,” the court ordered.

