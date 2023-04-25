Viral: Shah Rukh Khan reaches Kashmir for 'Dunki' shoot, spotted with manager Pooja Dadlani

ANI

Mumbai, April 25

Actor Shah Rukh Khan is currently flying high on the massive success of his recently released action thriller film 'Pathaan'.

Meanwhile, speculations around Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan resuming the shoot of his upcoming film 'Dunki' started spreading on social media after he was spotted at the Mumbai Airport on Monday.

SRK jetted off to Kashmir and several videos of the actor have gone viral.

In the videos, King Khan could be seen receiving a grand welcome in a hotel in Kashmir. He donned an all-black outfit with a white shawl around his neck.

The major reason behind fans' speculations was the 'Paheli' actor's look.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh will be shooting for director Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Dunki' in the beautiful valley of Kashmir.

'Dunki' marks the first collaboration of the 'Don' actor with director Rajkumar Hirani and actor Taapsee Pannu.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Meanwhile, SRK will also be seen in director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film 'Jawan' alongside south actors Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

'Jawan' is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023.

