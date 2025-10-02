DT
Home / Entertainment / Virat is a ray of hope in Anvita’s life

Virat is a ray of hope in Anvita’s life

TNS
Updated At : 06:02 AM Oct 02, 2025 IST
Rajat Verma
Rajat Verma, who has been part of popular television shows like Beyhadh 2, Dahej Daasi, Ishq Par Zor Nahi and Jamuniya, is currently seen in Itni Si Khushi. The actor says that he wanted to be on board with the show as soon as he got to know about it.

“I came to know about the show way back when I was doing Dahej Daasi. When I got free from the show, I had already signed contract for Jamuniya, so I couldn’t give my audition for Itni Si Khushi. But eventually everything worked well and I’m a part of it now.” Describing his character Virat, Rajat said, “Virat is a lovable character. And he has this mysterious side to him. In Anvita’s life, he is like an escape.” Rajat added, “The challenge was that Virat is very flirtatious and he knows how to woo a girl. It was quite a challenge for me to match that charm.”

