Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma ditch luxury cars to enjoy scooter ride on Mumbai roads; watch

Chandigarh, August 21

Bollywood power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohlidecided to spend their Saturday enjoying Mumbai monsoon and to everyone’s surprise, they opted for a scooter ride. Yes, the couple was spotted on the Mumbai roads on a scooter instead of their luxury cars. Both Virat and Anushka were dressed for the occasion, looking cool in casuals. While Virat donned a green shirt paired with black pants, Anushka opted for an all-black ensemble. The couple was twinning in white sneakers and black helmets.

Watch their video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Reportedly, Anushka and Virat were shooting for a project together following which they were captured enjoying a schooter ride from Madh Island, Mumbai.

On Sunday morning, Anushka Sharma began the day on a ‘paw-sitive’ message for her fans and followers.

The actress took to Instagram to share a picture of her morning cup of coffee with a paw-shaped foam on top of it. She captioned it, “Have a paw-sitive day y’all.”

A screenshot of Anushka Sharma's Instagram Stories.

Anushka and Virat often post photos and updates with each other their social media accounts. Two weeks back, she shared an adorable photo with her ‘cute boy’ husband and cricketer Virat Kohli. The two were twinning in co-ords. She captioned it, “Always wanted to start a band with a cute boy.”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka is currently shooting for her upcoming sports biopic film 'Chakda Xpress' where she will be seen portraying the role of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The movie marks her comeback after a hiatus of over four years. She was last seen in ‘Zero’ opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

