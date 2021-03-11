Virat Kohli defines his idea of freedom in a sketch, ‘Three of us, a house in the hills, stream flowing…’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 12

Cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma are among the favourite celeb couples. Their social media posts, photos and shout outs are a matter of couple goals for fans. Recently, when Virat Kohli drew the life of his dreams, his fans couldn’t contain their excitement. His dream world is about living in the hills with his wife Anushka and daughter Vamika.

At the ongoing IPL, Virat had a fun conversation with Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Mr Nags, aka Danish Sait. It’s an interview that reveals a relaxed side of the cricketer. Virat’s IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore shared the interaction on its social media on Wednesday. “Interview of the year! Catch Virat Kohli in a relaxed, honest and fun avatar, even as Mr. Nags (a character created by RCB to interview their players) tries to annoy him just like he’s done over the years,” reads the caption.

During the conversation, when Nags asks Virat to define freedom on a sheet of paper, Virat, with such innocence, draws hills, a flowing stream, a house and three stick figures by the river. He then explains the drawing and what freedom means to him. Virat says, “That’s us.. three of us. That’s a house somewhere in the hills, a stream flowing, yeah.”

Virat Kohli explains his idea of freedom in this sketch. Instagram/ royalchallengersbangalore

Enjoy the interview here:

The conversation is replete with laugh out loud moments. At one point, hinting Virat’s recent performance, Mr Nags asks him about his ‘pet ducks’. The two are also seen laughing as Danish sings a parody version of ‘Old Macdonald had a farm’.

Anushka and Virat got married in 2017 and welcomed their daughter Vamika last year. Anushka Sharma is returning to the silver screen after over three years. The actress, who was last seen in Zero, is busy with Chakda Xrpress that follows the life of former India captain and fast bowler Jhulan Goswami.

#anushka sharma #virat kohli