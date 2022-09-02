Virat Kohli leases out Kishore Kumar's Juhu bungalow for 5 years, plans to open restaurant

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 2

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has reportedly leased out a massive space at Kishore Kumar’s Juhu house, Gouri Kunj, in Mumbai and plans to open a high-end restaurant at the premise.

The cricketer is married to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.

The news has been confirmed by Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar.

“We have leased out the space to Virat for five years," Kumar said to ETimes.The report says that the place is undergoing a renovation and it will soon be opened for public.

Kohli already owns a chain named One8 Commune. The official Instagram bio of the restaurant has now hinted that another branch is opening in Juhu, via their Instagram bio.

The restaurant chain already has establishments in Delhi, Kolkata and Pune. In form, Kohli slammed an impressed half-century against Hong Kong at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

Sharma’s is working on her upcoming film Chakda Xpress.