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Home / Entertainment / Virender Sehwag replaces Ashneer Grover as host of Rise and Fall Season 2

Virender Sehwag replaces Ashneer Grover as host of Rise and Fall Season 2

The former India opener makes his reality TV hosting debut on Amazon MX Player

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Ananya Verma
Updated At : 06:15 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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Mumbai, Mar 13 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag poses for a picture at the Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur's wedding after party, in Mumbai on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
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Virender Sehwag is trading the cricket pitch for the hosting chair. The former India opener will host Rise and Fall Season 2 on Amazon MX Player, replacing ex-Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover who fronted the first season.

The trailer dropped on Friday, showing Sehwag playing versions of Albert Einstein, a doctor and a teacher before sliding into a suave avatar to introduce the show. MX Player's caption gave a cheeky nod to his cricketing past — "Ab contestant ki fielding set karenge Rise and Fall ke naye host."

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Sehwag said the show's unpredictability appealed to him. "Cricket has taught me one thing — no match is won before the final ball. The biggest challenge isn't just getting to the top but knowing how to stay there. You have to know when to attack, when to defend, and most importantly, when to read the game before it reads you," he said.

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The show brings together 15 celebrities split into Rulers and Workers. Workers survive in the Basement and compete to rise to the Penthouse, while Rulers fight to hold their ground and avoid falling back down. Only a Ruler can win the show. It is produced by Banijay Asia and adapted from a British format of the same name. A release date and contestant list are yet to be announced.

Sehwag is not the only cricketer moving into television this season. Rohit Sharma makes his hosting debut with family game show Family Full House on Sony Entertainment Television, premiering September 19.

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